Starr County confirms an additional coronavirus case, total now 61

Monday, June 08 2020

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Starr County Monday evening.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority, reported the case of an 18-year-old woman who contracted the coronavirus in the community. 

The county's total stands at 61 with 33 active cases.

