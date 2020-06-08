Starr County confirms an additional coronavirus case, total now 61
A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Starr County Monday evening.
Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority, reported the case of an 18-year-old woman who contracted the coronavirus in the community.
The county's total stands at 61 with 33 active cases.
More News
News Video
-
Low supply of remdesivir at Valley hospitals concerns doctors as number of...
-
DSHS official warns Valley residents of coronavirus trend involving families
-
Photos of Progreso employees cutting grass by mayor's business raise questions
-
Mission school district says employee 'responsible for a recent racist social media...
-
Pharr city commissioner admits to wrongdoing in 'hero' comment of chainsaw instigator