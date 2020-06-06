Starr County confirms first coronavirus-related death

Starr County health officials reported on Saturday the first coronavirus-related fatality in the county.

“It is with a heavy heart that I had to announce our first COVID-19 related fatality,” says Dr. José Vázquez, the county’s health authority. “For respect to the family I won’t be giving more Information till they consent for me to do it. God bless her.”

On Friday evening, health officials had reported four new cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.