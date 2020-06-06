Starr County confirms four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 48

Starr County health officials reported four cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus Friday evening.

Dr. José Vázquez, the county’s health authority, confirmed two men ages 17 and 24 and two women of ages 65 and 47 were positive for COVID-19.

One case was a result of community transmission. Another person got sick after coming into contact with a relative who had the virus. The other two cases are under investigation.

The new cases bring the county’s total count to 48.