Starr County coronavirus case count doubles

Starr County officials held a press conference Thursday to discuss recent events that could have been factors to their COVID-19 case count increase.

In the meeting, Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said Halloween and a recent large funeral could of been a reason as to why the new weekly cases count is now at 85 when the average weekly case count had been at 44.

"Our increase in numbers is possibly due somewhat to the funeral," Falcon said. "And then of course, we had the big one which was Halloween."

As of now a new stay at home order was signed last week for Starr County residents and will stay in effect until Dec. 7.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said residents can leave their homes just limit unnecessary trips.

