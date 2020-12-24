Starr County COVID-19 cases up by 700% since Halloween
Starr County health officials reported a 700% increase in COVID-19 cases since Halloween.
"In the last four days we had 178 people that tested positive," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "It's a very sad number to report."
The spike in cases comes as the county prepares for the arrival of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
"I sound like a broken record," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said. "But I cannot overemphasize how important it is we don't socialize over the holidays."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
5 Alton Police Officers hand out gifts cards during traffic stops
-
Eviction protection included in new coronavirus relief bill
-
House set to vote on $2,000 stimulus check
-
Cameron County Judge urging people to continue following CDC safety guidelines regardless...
-
Cameron County officials prepare for next phase in mass vaccination effort