Starr County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site extends operations 30 more days
RIO GRANDE CITY - COVID-19 testing continues in Starr county.
Officials say the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the STC campus is extending operations 30 more days.
So far, 30 people have been tested. The results are expected on Tuesday.
Testing requires a doctor's order.
The tests are from 12 p.m. To 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. They are free.
