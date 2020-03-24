Starr County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site extends operations 30 more days

RIO GRANDE CITY - COVID-19 testing continues in Starr county.

Officials say the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the STC campus is extending operations 30 more days.

So far, 30 people have been tested. The results are expected on Tuesday.

Testing requires a doctor's order.

The tests are from 12 p.m. To 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. They are free.