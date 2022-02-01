Starr County extends temporary suspension of jail visitations

In-person visitations at the Starr County Detention Center will be suspended for an additional 30 days, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Visitations were initially suspended last month due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates. At that time, the county said it would reevaluate the closure after 30 days.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the sheriff's office announced that it requested and received an extension from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily cease in-person visitations for an additional 30 days.

Attorney visitations will remain open.

For any questions, call 956-487-5571.