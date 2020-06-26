Starr County health official addresses federal funding rumors

Starr County health officials explained how federal funding is helping with the coronavirus response.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, Starr County's health authority, says people are accusing the county of inflating the number of positive cases to receive more federal funding.

The federal stimulus package funds work to reimburse governmental entities for things like overtime, personal protection equipment and testing supplies, Vasquez explained

Vazquez explained that money doesn't go directly to them.

He explained Starr County recently used some of the federal money to purchase a rapid antigen machine for COVID-19 detection.

The machine will be used to test patients administered to the hospital and for staff.

