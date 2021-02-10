Starr County hospital receives 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KRGV File Photo

Starr County Memorial Hospital has received another 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital's board president Dr. Jose Vasquez announced Wednesday.

The hospital previously announced they had been designated as a HUB for the community COVID-19 vaccination distribution and will receive 1,000 vaccines on a weekly basis. They plan on following the CDC guidelines 1A and 1B for vaccinating the qualified individuals.

These shots are first rounds of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sand the hospital plans to vaccinate 350 people today, an additional 300 people on Thursday, and use up the remaining dosages on Friday.

Those seeking to pre-register for the vaccine can call the hotline at 956-716-8155 or register online.