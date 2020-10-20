Starr County Inmate found dead while in custody

An inmate was found dead at the Starr County Detention Center on Monday.

Edgar Garza, 32, of Roma was found unresponsive in holding cell restroom and pronounced dead at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Monday.

Starr County Detention Officers said they provided medical attention until the Starr County EMS arrived.

According to a Facebook Post by Starr County Sheriff's Office, "Garza has been arrested the previous day by the Starr County Deputies and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle."

Starr County Sheriff's Office and The Texas Rangers Division are currently investigating the in custody death at the Detention Center.

