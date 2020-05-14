x

Starr County judge confirms 16th case of coronavirus

2 hours 18 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 5:13 PM May 14, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

On Thursday, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera confirmed another coronavirus case.

Vera said in a Facebook post, it’s the county’s sixteenth positive case. It involves a 13-year-old boy.

The county judge says the patient is considered a travel-related case.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days