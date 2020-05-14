Starr County judge confirms 16th case of coronavirus
On Thursday, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera confirmed another coronavirus case.
Vera said in a Facebook post, it’s the county’s sixteenth positive case. It involves a 13-year-old boy.
The county judge says the patient is considered a travel-related case.
