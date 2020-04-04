Starr County judge issues mask ordinance after confirmation of sixth virus case

RIO GRANDE CITY – On Saturday, the coronavirus officially impacted a sixth person in Starr County.

According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the Rio Grande City resident was ordered to isolate themselves at home.

All, but one of the patients reside in Rio Grande City, one is from Roma, according to a release. One individual was hospitalized and the other five have been in isolation.

According to a release, County Judge Eloy Vera issued an obligatory mask ordinance which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. People will need to have their face covered in public places in Starr County.

The total number of confirmed positive cases across the Rio Grande Valley is now 159. The amount of cases is expected to rise as access to testing becomes more available.