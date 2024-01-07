Starr County man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

A Starr County man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child over a decade ago, according to the office of 229th District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

The guilty verdict for Julio Cesar Rodriguez Ramirez came after three days of testimony, according to a Friday news release.

Ramirez was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2022, court records show.

According to the indictment against him, the assault occurred to a child who was under the age of 14 in September 2013.

The Roma Police Department handled the investigation.

“We wish to acknowledge the extraordinary courage and resilience of the victim,” the release stated. “Seeking justice in such trying circumstances is a testament to their strength and determination. Their bravery in coming forward has not only helped secure this verdict but also serves as an inspiration to others in similar situations.”

Sentencing for Ramirez is set for Wednesday, Jan. 31. He faces up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“This verdict sends a clear message that the 229th Judicial District Attorney's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to prosecuting criminal acts to the fullest extent of the law, especially those involving vulnerable members of our community,” the release added.