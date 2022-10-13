Starr County receives $10.2 million grant to upgrade water infrastructure
More than 2,000 residents in Starr County will be able to receive clean drinking water and adequate water pressure thanks to a federal grant.
The $10,256,381 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to construct a raw water intake, water reservoir, surface water treatment plant, and elevated tank for colonias between Rio Grande City and Roma, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
The project will be completed by March 2025, the release stated.
