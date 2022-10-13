x

Starr County receives $10.2 million grant to upgrade water infrastructure

Thursday, October 13 2022

More than 2,000 residents in Starr County will be able to receive clean drinking water and adequate water pressure thanks to a federal grant.

The $10,256,381 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to construct a raw water intake, water reservoir, surface water treatment plant, and elevated tank for colonias between Rio Grande City and Roma, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar.

The project will be completed by March 2025, the release stated.

