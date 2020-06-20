Starr County reports 106 new coronavirus cases, largest single day increase
Starr County on Saturday recorded a new record for highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day.
According to Starr County's health authority, Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county reported 106 new cases on Saturday.
The new cases reflect tests conducted at the Starr County drive-thru facility – results from the National Guard site are still pending.
Check back for updates.
