Starr County reports 106 new coronavirus cases, largest single day increase

5 hours 20 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2020 Jun 20, 2020 June 20, 2020 11:51 AM June 20, 2020 in News - Local

Starr County on Saturday recorded a new record for highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day.

According to Starr County's health authority, Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county reported 106 new cases on Saturday.

The new cases reflect tests conducted at the Starr County drive-thru facility – results from the National Guard site are still pending.

Check back for updates.

