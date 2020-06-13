Starr County reports 18 new coronavirus cases
Starr County announced on Saturday that 18 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 114.
Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said on Saturday that 18 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Since the pandemic started, 114 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Thirty four people recovered, one person died and 79 people remain in isolation.
More News
News Video
-
Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow...
-
Pharr city commissioner issues apology for comment calling 'chainsaw man' a hero
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial