Starr County reports 18 new coronavirus cases

3 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 June 13, 2020 10:09 AM June 13, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Valerie Gonzalez

Starr County announced on Saturday that 18 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 114.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said on Saturday that 18 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 114 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty four people recovered, one person died and 79 people remain in isolation.

