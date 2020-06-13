Starr County reports 18 new coronavirus cases

Starr County announced on Saturday that 18 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 114.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said on Saturday that 18 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 114 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty four people recovered, one person died and 79 people remain in isolation.