Starr County reports 19 new coronavirus cases

Starr County announced on Saturday that 19 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 115.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said on Saturday that 18 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 115 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty four people recovered, one person died and 80 people remain in isolation.

Editor's Note: This story was updated on Saturday afternoon, when Starr County reported one additional test result.