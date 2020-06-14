x

Starr County reports 5 new coronavirus cases, total now 127

Starr County announced on Sunday that five more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 127.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said on Sunday that five people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 127 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty four people have recovered, one person died and 92 people remain in isolation.

