Starr County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Starr County reported 51 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

RELATED: Starr County requests help from military as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Since the pandemic began, there have been 212 coronavirus-related deaths and 5,523 recoveries in the county, according to the Starr County Health Authority.

As of Saturday, there are 676 positive cases in Starr County.

Editor's note: This story has been updated.