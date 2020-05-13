Starr County reports another confirmed case of the coronavirus
Starr County on Wednesday announced that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Starr County received the test results on Monday, said Dr. José Vazquez, the county health authority and president of the Starr County Hospital District board.
A member of the person's family traveled to the Midland-Odesssa area, Vazquez said, and contracted the virus.
As a result, six members of the family became sick.
Vazquez said the case is the first known instance of community transmission in Starr County.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge discusses spike of coronavirus-related deaths
-
Local dance studio creates dance challenge to popular coronavirus song
-
Municipalities to dispute with Hidalgo County over fair share of CARES Act...
-
Hidalgo County children living in poverty still lack access to free meals...
-
Legal battle continues between AT&T and Brownsville for cell tower construction