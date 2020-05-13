Starr County reports another confirmed case of the coronavirus

Starr County on Wednesday announced that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Starr County received the test results on Monday, said Dr. José Vazquez, the county health authority and president of the Starr County Hospital District board.

A member of the person's family traveled to the Midland-Odesssa area, Vazquez said, and contracted the virus.

As a result, six members of the family became sick.

Vazquez said the case is the first known instance of community transmission in Starr County.