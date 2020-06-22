Starr County reports third coronavirus-related death, eight new cases

A third COVID-19 related death was confirmed on Monday by Dr. José Vazquez, the Starr County Health Authority.

The man was in his 90s and died at the Starr County Memorial Hospital

Eight new cases were also reported in the county.

The numbers in Starr County have spiked in recent days. Over the weekend, they reported their highest single-day increase with a total of 106 cases.