Starr County reports two new cases of coronavirus
Starr County announced on Friday that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 96.
Dr. Jose Vazquez, Starr County Health Authority, announced a three-month-old girl and an 18-year-old woman from Roma tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are a total of 63 active cases in Starr County - 32 people have recovered.
