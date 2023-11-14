x

Starr County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing near Escobares

1 hour 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, November 14 2023 Nov 14, 2023 November 14, 2023 2:50 PM November 14, 2023 in News - Local

The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that their deputies are actively investigating a stabbing in the Escobares area.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

