Starr County Sheriff's Office investigate dead body found in La Grulla
The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead male body that was found in an advanced state of decomposition.
A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said U.S. Border Patrol agents found the body in the area of Private Lazaro Solis Street in La Grulla.
The male subject was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Eloy Zarate and an autopsy has been ordered.
The sheriff's office said they do not suspect foul play, and identification of the body is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The case remains under investigation.
