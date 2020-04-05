Starr County up to 7 coronavirus cases and experiencing delay in results

Starr County's health authority confirmed another person tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing their total up to seven.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county's health authority, said he learned today of this case involving a 28-year-old man who lives in Rio Grande City.

This came a day after a 35-year-old man, also from Rio Grande City, received a positive result. Both are travel-related cases where the patients began feeling sick before returning home. Vazquez said the men were asked to self-isolate.

Results are still pending for some people who got tested at the county's drive-thru facility. Results are delayed for two reasons.

Vazquez said, "The problem is that they are processing hundreds of samples on a daily basis, and they are just trying to focus on the positive results." The lab is immediately contacting patients, primary healthcare doctors, and the state when they receive a positive result.

The lab processing the tests for Starr County is handling multiple accounts and thousands of cases, according to Vazquez. "It's understandable, because they are taking care of more than 200 different accounts. So, there are 200 different doctors throughout the state of Texas using the lab company. So, they are processing numbers in the thousands," he said.

The county is encouraging the public to reach out to the lab if the patient nor their doctor received results. They can send an email to the lab at kasey.edwards@medscanlab.com.