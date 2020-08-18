Stars, Flames tied 2-2 heading to game 5

By The

Associated Press



Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 5-4 in overtime. Joe Pavelski scored a team-high three goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Stars are 22-12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Flames are 13-10-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has allowed 35 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Pavelski has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals and has 54 points. Sam Bennett has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Flames: Averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: day to day (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: day to day (unfit to play).

Flames: Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

