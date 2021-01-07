State decision to remove Planned Parenthood from Medicaid program will force 300 people to find a new health care provider

About 300 people in the Rio Grande Valley with Medicaid will be forced to find a new health care provider.

After a long-running legal battle, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Texas to stop Planned Parenthood from participating in the state's Medicaid program.

Planned Parenthood locations in Brownsville and Harlingen provide medical services to about 4,000 people in the Valley, including 300 people covered by Medicaid.

"Patients called us. And they were scared. They didn't know where to go," said Mara Posada, the director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Texas. "They were concerned because they had been coming to us for years now."

People covered by Medicaid must find a new health care provider by Feb. 3.

