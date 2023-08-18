State dismisses one of the murder charges against suspect in two Harlingen homicides

One of the murder charges against a Harlingen man who was identified as the suspect in two separate homicide investigations was dismissed, court records show.

Anthony Eliff III was originally arrested on Feb. 2020 and accused of killing 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia, who was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The following May, the Harlingen Police Department linked him to the death of his girlfriend, Elyn Loera, whose remains were found near San Benito days after Eliff’s arrest.

Records show the state filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against Eliff in the Garcia homicide case. The dismissal was made Wednesday.

Eliff is due back in court next week for a hearing regarding the case against him in connection to Loera’s death.