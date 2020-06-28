State of Texas to provide staffing relief for Hidalgo County hospital

In response to an emergency request by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, the State of Texas announced Sunday it would be sending nurses from other parts of the state to bolster the staffing of at least one Hidalgo County hospital.

Details of the support are still being worked out and the hospital receiving the support is not being immediately named.

The announcement came as the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management issued a countywide alert urging residents to stay at home for their safety. The alert read:

“ATTENTION: The COVID-19 virus continues to spread across Hidalgo County. Please stay home. Protect yourself and others. If it is necessary to leave home, wear an appropriate facial covering and avoid gatherings with those outside your household. STAY HOME. STAY SAFE. STOP THE SPREAD. A message from the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management.”