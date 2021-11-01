State Rep. Alex Dominguez helps secure $16 million for DHR Health projects

Credit: MGN Online

The Texas House and Senate approved more than $16 million in direct funding for projects in Starr and Hidalgo County last month, according to a Monday news release from the Office of State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville).

$16,700,000 in funding was provided in the final version of Senate Bill 8, which appropriated more than $13 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This $16 million investment is just a piece of a more than $13 billion investment in Texas, but it is a critical step towards ensuring the Rio Grande Valley has the healthcare infrastructure we need to defeat COVID-19 and keep our communities healthy for decades to come," Dominguez said in the news release. "I am proud to have worked with DHR and my colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance Committee to secure this important funding and resolve the errors in the initial Senate version. These funds are critical especially for Starr County, which is oftentimes overlooked."