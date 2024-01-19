State rests their case against man accused in death of DPS trooper

A total of 41 witnesses were brought forward by the state over the last nine days during the capital murder trial of a man accused in the 2019 death of a state trooper.

Victor Godinez is charged in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who prosecutors say died in August 2019 after Godinez shot him four months earlier.

Godinez also faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The shooting occurred after Godinez ran a red light and crashed his vehicle near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in April 2019, prosecutors said.

Godinez fled from the crash on foot, and Sanchez was shot after responding to the crash.

Witnesses included residents from the crime scene, responding police officers and medical and forensic experts.

On Friday, Godinez was sworn in and asked if he wanted to testify or invoke the Fifth Amendment.

He said he would remain silent.

The trial will resume Monday with the opportunity for an opening argument for the defense.

There's a lot of physical evidence and witnesses linking Godinez to the crime, and his defense attorneys don't appear to refute the evidence.

Over the last few days, Godinez’s attorneys have spent a lot of time asking anyone with firsthand knowledge if Godinez appeared to be drunk at the scene.

