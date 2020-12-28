State says COVID-19 vaccinations need to speed up to receive more shipments

In an email the Department of the State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt directed COVID-19 providers to administer their allotment with all deliberate speed.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo explained that the state wants vaccine doses to be used up as soon as distributors receive them.

"If they send you 200 doses [or] a hundred doses, they want it all used up as soon as possible, so they can start sending out the week three allocations," Guajardo said. "If that percentage is low they're going to wait until you use it."

