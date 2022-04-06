State Senate Border Security Committee open to cutting costs of Operation Lone Star

With Operation Lone Star reportedly in need of an additional $531 million in funding, the vice chair of the state Senate Border Security Committee said they’re looking at ways to keep costs down.

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa said the committee will first have to take a look at minimizing costs in the most efficient way possible, while still making sure the border has appropriate security.

RELATED: Texas Guard’s border mission needs an additional $531 million to continue past this month, top general says

The committee only has a few weeks to come up with a plan, as Title 42 – the policy that allows immigration officials to be turned away at the border due to COVID concerns – will expire next month.

Critics say the end of Title 42 will lead to more migrants at the border.

“We have approximately 7,000 plus migrants coming every day,” Hinojosa said. “There's a projection that we will get 18 to 20,000 migrants a day."

Hinojosa said the request for more funding may have to be minimized because the state operates on a "pay-as-you-go" system. The committee will encourage the Texas National Guard to create rapid deployment squads with hopes to cut back on costs, Hinojosa added.

Watch the video above for the full story.