State senator meets with family members of Melisa Lucio to push for stay of execution

With just days left before her scheduled execution next Wednesday, family members of Melissa Lucio met with state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. to push for her execution to be postponed.

“They have an option in this state of life without parole and, I would hope that people would look at that option from now on,” the senator said. “No one should lose their lives at the hands of another person, no matter what the case may be."

The family said they’re thankful for the amount of support Melissa Lucio and her family have been receiving.

Melissa Lucio’s sister – Sonya Valencia – said she believes Melissa will come home.

“It's been hard these days, but we're very hopeful,” Valencia said. “But we know she’s going to come home."

Melissa Lucio's attorneys claim the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah was caused by a fall and that she didn’t eat her as prosecutors claimed.

The attorneys also believe there is new evidence that the jury in her trial never saw that could exonerate her.

More than 335,000 people have signed several petitions calling on Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to withdraw the execution warrant and reinvestigate the case.

“We want to make sure that nothing is left out of this trial, making sure that everything is placed on the table and considered before we carry out a death penalty,” Senator Lucio said.