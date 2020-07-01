x

State sends Hidalgo County ambulance strike teams to provide EMS services relief

2 hours 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 July 01, 2020 4:04 PM July 01, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

An ambulance strike team (AST) from the state will soon be in Hidalgo County to provide relief and support to local emergency medica service providers.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the AST is trained to respond to large scale emergencies. The county will receive two teams of five ambulances each.

The teams are scheduled to arrive at the Pharr Event Center Wednesday evening.

