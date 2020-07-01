State sends Hidalgo County ambulance strike teams to provide EMS services relief

An ambulance strike team (AST) from the state will soon be in Hidalgo County to provide relief and support to local emergency medica service providers.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the AST is trained to respond to large scale emergencies. The county will receive two teams of five ambulances each.

The teams are scheduled to arrive at the Pharr Event Center Wednesday evening.