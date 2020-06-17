Statue of Confederate soldier removed from Houston park

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.

