STC employees eligible for stipend if they take COVID-19 training

South Texas College employees who undergo COVID-19 training are now eligible for a stipend.

The STC Board of Trustees approved a one-time, college-wide stipend for all eligible full-time and part-time employees who go through Return to Campus Safely COVID-19 Training and Response Strategies.

Full-time employees are eligible for $2,500 and part-time employees are eligible for $1,500.

“Together we have overcome incredible challenges and we want to thank every employee that has been part of the effort to help bring us back to a new normal,” STC Board Chair Rose Benavidez said in a statement. “These stipends are our way of thanking them and acknowledging their dedication and commitment to our institution and our students.”

Depending on when they finish the training sessions, employees would get the money either on Dec. 16 or Jan. 28.

College officials say the stipend is also an incentive to retain their employees.