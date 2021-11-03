STC holding vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff in Starr County

Photo credit: MGN Online

South Texas College will hold a free vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff in Starr County on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to students, faculty and staff who present their STC ID.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Event Center Building "H" at STC's Starr County Campus located at 142 FM 3167 in Rio Grande City.

Booster vaccines will also be available.