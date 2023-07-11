STC raising hunger awareness with Pac-Man display
Students with South Texas College's architectural design program created a display of canned goods in the shape of the arcade character Pac-Man at La Plaza Mall.
The goal of the display is to help bring awareness to people who are hungry in the Rio Grande Valley. It's part of a nationwide competition call Can-struction.
"So that's how it kind of came about. We saw the website, we were very interested, and we wanted to bring it here. So it's here now, and it's the first one of many, hopefully," design student Adriana Solis.
People will also be able to donate food where the display is set up in the mall. The display will be available until Saturday, then students will be taking all the food to the Food Bank RGV.
