STC to offer new associate degree program in restaurant management

A new associate’s degree program in restaurant management is coming to South Texas College (STC) campuses this fall.

According to Program Chair Dr. Jennifer Guerra, the new degree program aims to fill the post-pandemic gap in the restaurant industry.

The Texas Restaurant Association reports more than 10,000 restaurants shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having individuals that are trained in this area is really going to help facilitate that restaurant recovery,” Guerra said.

She says the new program will prepare students for the technical side of management.

“Students will still be able to learn fundamental and intermediate cooking skills,” Guerra said. “But rather than moving to advanced cooking skills, it shifts into management.”

Classes will be offered at the STC Pecan campus in McAllen and the Mid-Valley campus in Weslaco; virtual learning will also be available.