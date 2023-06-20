STEAR program aims to help SPI residents who need special assistance during an emergency

The second named storm of the hurricane season is in the Atlantic right now.

While it's still too early to know if there's going to be any impact to the Rio Grande Valley, South Padre Island wants residents to get ready now.

They're encouraging people who need special assistance during an emergency to sign up for their STEAR Program.

The program will help first responders plan ways to help during an emergency.

To sign up, call the SPI Fire Department at (956) 761-6456. The registry is for anyone of any age with chronic conditions, disabilities, and certain health-care needs.