STEC prepares for annual Fill The Ambulance Christmas Toy Drive

The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation is getting ready to deliver toys to children this holiday season.

They're holding their 2nd annual Fill The Ambulance Christmas Toy Drive.

They're collecting new and unwrapped toys for pediatric patients. They'll be gifted to kids at Harlingen hospitals and within the EMS company.

Last year, more than 300 gifts were collected. They hope to collect more this time around.

"We chose those patients because a hospital stay or ride in the ambulance can be a little intimidating, especially for little kids, so we just kinda want to give back to the community and make Christmas a little bit brighter for those kids," Community Health Paramedicine Project Coordinator McKenzie Curl said.

Anyone who would like to help need to act fast. Toys are only being accepted until Friday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Toys can be dropped off at one of two locations in Harlingen. They are listed below.

Harlingen toy drop-off locations:

702 N. Loop 499

1705 Vermont