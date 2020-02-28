Stevenson, Wichita State visit SMU

Wichita State (21-7, 9-6) vs. SMU (19-8, 9-6)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Erik Stevenson and Wichita State will battle Tyson Jolly and SMU. The sophomore Stevenson is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Jolly, a senior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stevenson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Jaime Echenique is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.8 points and six rebounds per game. The Mustangs have been led by Jolly, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kendric Davis has made or assisted on 41 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: SMU is a perfect 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Mustangs are 5-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 76.9 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

