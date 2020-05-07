STHS Heart has plan set for potential virus patients
MCALLEN — As elective procedures and surgeries ramp back up, Rio Grande Valley hospitals are implementing new protocols to keep staff and patients safe.
Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, a cardiologist at South Texas Health System Heart in McAllen, says the hospital’s proactive approach to keep everyone safe has kept the facility free of the coronavirus.
The doctor explained staff and patients all enter from two entrances. Everyone is screened and need to answer a questionnaire. She says if someone is eloquent, they will be recommended to be evaluated for testing.
Other protocols include requiring all employees and patients to wear protective masks. The hospital restricts visitations, but will let one visitor per patient under certain circumstances.
