STHS program offers courses for qualified cardiac patients
A new health program with South Texas Health System is expected to help more patients with heart issues.
Studies show a higher rate of Hispanics over the age of 65 from 2015 to 2017 were at a significantly higher hospitalization rate from coronary heart disease.
The new program offers cooking classes and shows patients how to do different exercises. It’s available for patients who qualify.
For more information, visit the McAllen Heart Hospital website.

