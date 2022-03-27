x

Stockton Kings vs RGV Vipers 3-26

5 hours 17 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, March 26 2022 Mar 26, 2022 March 26, 2022 10:36 PM March 26, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers beat the Stockton Kings 114-99.

Vipers remain on the top of the G-League Western Conference.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

