Stockton Kings vs RGV Vipers 3-26
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers beat the Stockton Kings 114-99.
Vipers remain on the top of the G-League Western Conference.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
More News
News Video
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
-
Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year
-
Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter
-
Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in human smuggling conspiracy
-
Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect