Strangers Show Support for Toddler Battling Cancer

MCALLEN - More than 100 people showed up Saturday afternoon for Adan Farias' 2nd birthday party.

The now 2-year-old from Brownsville is battling neuroblastoma.

Over the summer Adan's parents met Mark Vidales, he told them he wanted to throw their son a party.

His goal was to make it as big as possible, inviting as many people as he could.

Vidales says, "It was kind of this snowball effect. It started with Border Patrol."

From there he says other law enforcement agencies from across the Valley reached out wanting to attend.

The party was held at the Harley Davidson motorcycle store in McAllen.

Karla Garcia and Adan Farias (sr), the toddler's parents, said the surprise birthday party was more than they could have imagined.

They said, "It was amazing. We couldn't believe it. We were like 'oh my God there's so many motorcycles, there's a lot of people there's the whole community here.'"

Adan recently finished his 5th round on chemotherapy. His parents say he also had a successful surgery to remove a tumor from his abdomen.

They thank everyone who attended and everyone praying for their son.