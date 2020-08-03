Struck by back-to-back storms, Monte Alto residents worry about flooding
Monte Alto residents are recovering Monday after back-to-back floods.
Hurricane Hanna hit the rural community hard. Then, over the weekend, a storm flooded the area. About 4 inches of rain fell in just hours.
"Last year we got flooded really bad," said Yesenia Picon. "This year? Same thing happened."
Now they're concerned it'll rain again.
Workers from Hidalgo County Precinct 1 pumped out water on Monday morning. Residents, meanwhile, are cleaning up as best they can.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Struck by back-to-back storms, Monte Alto residents worry about flooding
-
Recovery efforts in Port Mansfield continue following hurricane
-
Cleanup crews in Edinburg picking up debris following Hurricane Hanna
-
Penitas couple starts rebuilding process after Hurricane Hanna
-
SpaceX scheduled to launch Starship for flight test