Student detained following social media threat at San Benito High School

A student was detained Thursday after a threat was posted and shared on social media, according to a letter sent by San Benito High School Principal Manuela Lopez.

The letter did not identify the student who was detained by district police.

As a precautionary measure, San Benito High School will have extra police presence on Friday, Aug. 18, Lopez stated in the letter.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be a top priority for San Benito High School and for our school district,” Lopez stated. “We will continue taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.”

Read the full statement below:

San Benito High School parents/guardians,

The safety and security of our students and staff will always be a top priority for San Benito High School and for our school district. We will continue taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.

Campus and District administrators worked collaboratively with the San Benito CISD Police Department in response to a threatening message having been posted/shared on social media today. This evening, District police officers addressed the situation accordingly, and a student was detained.

As a precautionary measure, there will be extra police presence at and around San Benito High School tomorrow – Friday, August 18.

Respectfully,

Principal Lopez and Campus Administrators