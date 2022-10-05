Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy

A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.

School officials say the student was taken to the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center and faces a charge of making a false alarm or report, a state jail felony that carries a minimum sentence of 180 days in jail.

The district says students and staff were safe at all times.

"At San Benito CISD, any student or staff behavior leading to a threat in student and staff safety and/or a school disruption will involve police intervention and result in the most severe discipline available," the district said in a statement.